SOUTH GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Firefighters rescued a worker after he fell to the bottom of a 16-foot hole in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

It happened at Moyer’s Auto Services on Western Avenue at Route 119 in South Greensburg just before 8 a.m.

According to the Tribune Review, the man was working at a construction site there, where crews are replacing water lines under the highway.

At some point, the worker fell into a large hole that was dug out by an excavator.

Rescue crews brought in a Stokes basket and ropes to pull the man out.

The South Greensburg VFD reports he was conscious and alert at the scene. He was not seriously injured, and was checked out at the hospital.