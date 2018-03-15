SPECIAL ELECTION: Too Close To Call | Voter Turnout | Election Results | More Political News
Filed Under:Democrats, Michael Moore, Republicans, social media, Twitter, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A Twitter spat has broken out between the West Virginia Republican Party chairwoman and a Democratic candidate for Congress that ended up with her questioning him for collecting a military pension.

The disagreement started Wednesday night when Melody Potter criticized U.S. House 3rd District candidate Richard Ojeda for engaging with “liberal buddy” Michael Moore. Potter called the meeting with the filmmaker “a slap in the face to every hardworking West Virginian.”

After Ojeda responded that Potter believes a “weak kneed” Republican is going to defeat him, Potter replied, “at least I do not get money from the government ole’ Richard.”

Ojeda says the attack represents “new lows coming from a scared leadership.”

The West Virginia Democratic Party says the state GOP is “out of touch with our veterans.”

