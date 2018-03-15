Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A Twitter spat has broken out between the West Virginia Republican Party chairwoman and a Democratic candidate for Congress that ended up with her questioning him for collecting a military pension.

The disagreement started Wednesday night when Melody Potter criticized U.S. House 3rd District candidate Richard Ojeda for engaging with “liberal buddy” Michael Moore. Potter called the meeting with the filmmaker “a slap in the face to every hardworking West Virginian.”

West Virginia Republicans have never been afraid to take on liberal Democrats like State Senator Richard Ojeda. His meeting with an ultra liberal like Michael Moore is a slap in the face to every hardworking West Virginian. — Melody Potter (@MelodyWVGOP) March 15, 2018

After Ojeda responded that Potter believes a “weak kneed” Republican is going to defeat him, Potter replied, “at least I do not get money from the government ole’ Richard.”

Ojeda says the attack represents “new lows coming from a scared leadership.”

And While we're talking about hard working West Virginians…doesn't that also include our teachers and service personnel which the @WVGOP repeatedly mocked to their faces, in emails and then called them fake out of state protestors? I wonder what was more of a slap in the face? https://t.co/pAnin8RBvz — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Ojeda4congress) March 15, 2018

The West Virginia Democratic Party says the state GOP is “out of touch with our veterans.”

