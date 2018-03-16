Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog is recovering after she was reportedly injected with cocaine by kids in Philadelphia.

Faithful Friends Animal Society says 1-year-old Peanut was picked up from ACCT Philadelphia on March 8 after she was found “hardly moving on the sidewalks in Philly.”

The Delaware-based animal welfare organization says Peanut was reportedly outside of a known house engaging in drug activity. Residents told authorities that neighborhood kids had given the animal drugs.

After several tests, Faithful Friends said Peanut tested positive for cocaine and THC.

“Sweet Peanut had a long night under critical care and she fought for her life. She made it through the night and showed signs of significant improvements the following morning. Her tremors have not gone away completely, but she’s now able to stand, walk, eat, and drink. Her care was transferred back to Faithful Friends, where she received constant care, continued to get fluids, and was monitored very closely,” the organization writes on Facebook.

Peanut was renamed Suzi to mark the start of her new life.

To help Suzi as she continues on her road to recovered, visit this link.