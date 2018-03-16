Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man accused in two recent bank robberies in the city.

According to police, 49-year-old Timothy Sowinski was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Middle and Emlin Streets on the North Side.

He’s accused of robbing the Northwest Bank on Smithfield Street downtown on Monday, and the PNC Bank on Walnut Street in Shadyside on Wednesday.

Investigators say in both cases, Sowinski handed the teller a note, demanding money.

In the downtown robbery, police say he got away with some cash; but in the Shadyside robbery, the suspect fled after the teller delayed in responding to him.

No weapon was seen in either incident.

Sowinski is facing robbery charges, and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.