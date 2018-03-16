Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Miss Sprinkles

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet the gorgeous Miss Sprinkles. She was brought to Animal Friends through our Low-Cost Spay/Neuter program, but ended up sticking around! Now she’s looking for a loving home. Miss Sprinkles is FIV+ which means that she has a weaker immune system than other cats. This doesn’t stop her from leading a perfectly happy and healthy life! This just means she would do best in a home with no other cats or with cats who are also FIV+.

Miss Sprinkles can be cautious around new people but gets along very well with other cats. She is getting better with people each day; however, she will probably need some time to adjust to a new home. Once she settles in, we’re sure Miss Sprinkles is going to be the sweetest and most loving cat you could ask for.

To find out more about how to adopt Miss Sprinkles, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Rufus

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Rufus! I’m a 4-year-old Mastiff/American Bulldog mix. I’m a big, friendly guy! But I do not like rough handling. I would do best with a dog-experienced person who has a strong and confident personality. I need to be adopted into a home without kids.

To find out more about how to adopt Rufus, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Patch

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Patch’s story with Animal Protectors started when he was picked up by police out in Aspinwall. When he was scanned for a microchip, we learned his name and that he was owned. Unfortunately, his family was not interested in taking him back and we don’t understand why.

Patch was originally adopted from a shelter, so it’s upsetting that he has to spend more time in one, but he is doing very well since he’s been with us.

This handsome boy is deaf, so we would recommend that he goes into a home that is familiar with having/working with deaf animals.

Patch is only around a year old and has quite a bit of energy, but he is a smart dog and we don’t think he would have much trouble learning hand signals. He already knows how to sit! If you are interested in Patch, please contact Animal Protectors to meet with him! He’s a lovable boy that is in need of a new home.

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Aquamarine

Rabbit Wranglers

Rabbit Wranglers Pet Profile:

If active and energetic is your jam, then you totally need Aquamarine as your bun! This sassy and friendly bunny loves being where the action is. He greets you at the door when you come home, and gets along well with the dogs of the house. He is fearless when it comes to confronting the vacuum, and an expert when it comes to jumping up high.

He’s still young and perfecting his litter box habits. But, he’s a pro at dancing and marathons inside the house.

We think this bunny might be a great addition to a multi-pet house, with an energetic family, perhaps with children, and where there is a human always willing to talk to him, at home. (All pets and children will be screened by Aquamarine to be sure he approves!)

Call today to set up a meet and greet with Aquamarine at 412-580-6068 or email Alyssa@RabbitWranglers.org

If you would like to adopt any of the pets from Rabbit Wranglers, visit their website by clicking this link, or give them a call at 412-953-1770.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24