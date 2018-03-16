The Mercer County area features several golf courses that are located just a short drive from one another, so you’re welcome to play a few rounds on each course during your stay. Green fees are low, and there are plenty of middle- and high-end courses that are designed for duffers and skilled golfers alike. The combination of well-groomed greens and breathtaking settings make the golf courses of Mercer County one of western Pennsylvania’s favorite destinations.

Mercer County, located in northwestern Pennsylvania, has been named one of America’s Top 10 Golf Destinations by Golf Digest, but there’s much more here than challenging courses. The County’s many lodging options, attractions and outdoor activities draw people from western Pennsylvania, as well as visitors from eastern Ohio, southwestern New York and Ontario, Canada. The county’s various accommodations attract guests looking for sheer luxury, fine dining and rustic accommodations that are in the center of everything the county has to offer yearround.

Enjoy a golf getaway that includes spectacular scenery, pristine greens, world-famous courses and must-play holes – all without traveling more than an hour or two away from the Pittsburgh area. Mercer County is a top golfing destination that offers golf getaways for corporate groups or friends and families who are celebrating special occasions or just want to leave the hustle and bustle of the city for a few relaxing days.

Mercer County Public Golf Courses Cater to Groups

Each course in the region offers distinctive settings. The Spring Valley Golf & Lodge is a family-run public course that welcomes golf groups of all sizes – from 2 to 44.

“We’re a family-run business, and our mission is to make sure that golfers have a fantastic getaway experience. We take a lot of pride in our customer service – that’s the reason we’re here,” says Bob Mills, one of the owners.

The 18-hole course runs through Mercer’s beautiful rolling farm country and is surrounded by tree-lined fairways and spring-fed ponds.

“We always tell people that our golf course was built by Mother Nature. We have a wide variety of golf holes to keep groups enthused and intrigued. It’s a fun course to play, with a 180-foot elevation change,” Mills points out.

The front nine can be tackled by novices, while the back nine proves more challenging. Plus, there’s a fully stocked pro shop and bar and a patio that overlooks this serene spot.

“After your round, you can sit on the decks and enjoy the beauty of the course. When dusk arrives, we’ll have a putting contest on the lit practice green or sit around the fire pit and exaggerate the distance of our longest-ever drive. Our food is fantastic and it’s homemade, and the beer is cold. Spring Valley is the only course in Mercer County with onsite accommodations, so we’re the complete package,” Mills said.

As an owner, Mills talks to golfers every day who had never visited a Mercer County course, and he hears about how much they love it the minute they get to the area.

“They like that it’s an easy drive, and we have an excellent variety of golf courses for the low and high handicapped golfer. All of the county’s course managers take great pride in course conditions and customer service. Visitors enjoy the beauty, too. It’s a rural setting, so all of the pressure everyone feels, the day-to-day stuff, is just whisked away. There’s no hustle and bustle and no traffic. When they’re not golfing, we always tell our guests about the fantastic choice of restaurants, wineries and breweries, shopping, and our many outdoor activities,” Mills adds.

Spring Valley Golf & Lodge is located at 496 Bestwick Rd., Mercer, PA 16137. 866-507-1406. VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.

Golf Digest has rated Tam O’Shanter of PA a four-star golf course, and for good reason. This public course, located in Hermitage, boasts lush green watered fairways and fast, bent-grass greens that display the beauty of the Shenango Valley. The King himself, Arnold Palmer, even played on the immaculate greens as a teenager, and Sam Snead set the course record nearly 85 years ago. After finishing your game, head to the clubhouse patio that overlooks the 9th and 18th greens. It’s well known that the 14th hole is particularly grueling: it’s even called “Death Valley,” because the gulch on this hole is where good scores get turned upside down.

Tam O’Shanter was been in the Kerins family for 80 years. John Kerins, who owns the course with his brother, Richard, says that Mercer County’s location is a major draw for golfers from around the region and is easily accessible from all directions.

“Golf in Mercer County is very reasonable compared to other areas of the country, and we offer a high-quality experience and central location. We’re proud to have an award-winning public course golf shop that’s a draw from miles around. Plus, there are several excellent hotels in the area for groups who would like to book a Stay and Play Golf package,” he said.

Tam O’Shanter of PA is located at 2961 S Hermitage Rd. Hermitage PA 16148, 724-981-3552. VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.

As a classic country club golf course that is more than 100 years old, Avalon at Buhl in Hermitage is designed around Buhl Park. With fast and well-guarded greens, this course is challenging to tame. The newly designed 18th hole is surrounded by water, and beckons golfers of all abilities to finesse their way to a par 3. After enjoying these pristine greens, it’s time to visit the clubhouse for dining and drinks.

Avalon at Buhl is located at 1030 Forker Blvd. Hermitage, PA 16148. 724-704-8801. VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.

The Grove City County Club is a private course that is ranked in the top 20 courses in the area. Out-of-town guests can experience this high-caliber course by using their “member for a day” program that includes the full use of their club, including the course, Grill Room, pool and range. A hotel package is required to enjoy the Club.

Grove City County Club is located at 73 Grove City Road, Grove City, PA 16127. 724-748-4912. VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.

If you’re a serious player who’s up for a challenging course that’s designed around four lakes, the Oak Tree Golf Club in West Middlesex should be on your list. It’s known for large, undulated greens and detailed landscaping. There are 60 large sand bunkers located throughout the course, and the 18th hole is a 407-yard, par 4 that requires a precise tee shot through two fairway bunkers followed by an approach shot over a lake. New to the sport? It’s OK – Oak Tree welcomes rookies, too.

Oak Tree Golf Club is located at 48 State Line Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159. 724-528-9985. VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.

The 19th hole awaits after a great day on the links. The micro-brewery scene is growing in Mercer County with eight brew pubs offering great hand crafted beer. Each brewery features their own distinctive atmosphere and personality, and the same could be said of their beer.

