EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Florida on Thursday was built with a process known as Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC), and it turns out Pennsylvania has at least 35 bridges built with that technique.

Time-lapse photography shows exactly how crews built a new turnpike bridge in New Sewickley, Beaver County, using accelerated bridge construction. It took just three days last September. There are two bridges like that one on the Turnpike, and PennDOT has them all over the state.

“[Drivers] absolutely should not be concerned [about driving on the bridges],” PennDOT engineer Jim Foringer said.

Five bridges in Allegheny County were built using the ABC technique. PennDOT built them on Route 30 in East Pittsburgh, Ferry Run Road, Freeport Road, Shaler Street and Babcock Boulevard.

“It’s not the same type of bridge or the same design,” Foringer said.

Both PennDOT and the Turnpike insist that the pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Florida is a much different design than the bridges here, even though they used a similar construction method.

“We’ve taken a close look. We don’t see any cause for concern,” Gary Graham, the assistant chief engineer for the Turnpike, said. “[The Florida bridge] is a unique structure held up by internal strands … [Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge] have multiple beams, which give redundant support.”

Even so, you can bet road people across the country will be trying to learn the lessons of the Florida disaster.

“Anytime there’s a tragedy like this, it gives us pause to look at our system,” Foringer said.

To the naked, untrained eye, the ABC bridge on Route 30 looks solid. It’s been carrying traffic for about two years with no problems.