PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh doctor has been indicted on charges of illegally handing out prescription drugs and health care fraud.

The Department of Justice says 45-year-old Omar Almusa, of Pittsburgh, is accused of creating and submitting illegal prescriptions for Vicodin and handing out the drugs to people without a legitimate medical reason.

He also allegedly submitted fraudulent claims to UPMC Health Plan for payments to cover the cost of the Vicodin.

The doctor allegedly handed out the illegal prescriptions over the course of three years.

Almusa, who worked in the radiology department at UPMC Presbyterian, was arrested on March 2, along with Dr. Marios Papachristou, who was also accused of writing illegal prescriptions.

