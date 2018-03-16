Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shiny new badges and a new level of responsibility for eleven outstanding Pittsburgh Police Officers.

“I know each and every one of them. The volume of their work over the years, their commitment to the city, their commitment to the department is unmatched,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert.

The Chief has the world of confidence in his devoted officers and a heart-felt thank you for their loved ones.

“For the family, thank you for the years that you’ve given your loved one to the city of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police,” said Chief Schubert.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto echoed the Chief’s words of gratitude.

“On behalf of the people of the city on Pittsburgh, thank you for sharing them with us. Thank you for allowing them to serve their vocation and giving them the support they need in order to be able to do it in an exemplary way,” said Peduto.

The eight new Sergeants are: Sgt. Jeffrey Abraham, Sgt. Anthony Cunningham, Sgt. Eugenio Perri, Sgt. Virginia Beck, Sgt. Lawrence Mercurio, Sgt. Philip Carey, Sgt. Maurice Miller, and Sgt. Kelly Knerr.

The new Lieutenants are: Lt. William Fleske and Lt. Christopher Sedlak.

The newest Commander is Cmdr. Michael Pilyih.

“Every one of these promotions are based upon merit. They earned this,” said Peduto.

After they proudly took their new oath, their loved ones helped them pin their new badges to their uniforms. A day of pride and joy for the families as much as for the promoted officers.