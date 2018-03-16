FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County man has been found guilty of raping two children multiple times over the course of 13 years.

The Washington County District Attorney’s office announced Friday that 45-year-old Steve Czako, of McDonald, Pa., was convicted on 12 charges of rape and aggravated indecent assault.

Czako was accused of raping and assaulting two children on multiple occasions between 2002 and 2015. He was arrested after the children told a family member about the incidents.

Czako will be sentenced at a later date. He potentially faces more than 20 years in prison.

