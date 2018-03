Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was dispatched Saturday to investigate a suspicious package along the parade route during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The City of Pittsburgh Public Safety Department says the bomb squad unit was dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street where they found a bag which was determined to be nothing of significance.

Liberty avenue was re-opened around 12:02 p.m.