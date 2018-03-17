FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Fayette County late Friday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on Main Street in Bullskin Township.

State police say 30-year-old Michael Joseph Felker, of Mt. Pleasant, was driving southbound on Main Street, north of Taylor Avenue.

According to state police, Felker was speeding and lost control of his vehicle. He crashed into three trees on the right side of the road before the vehicle came to a final rest.

Felker was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

