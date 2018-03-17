FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
DENTS RUN, Pa. (AP) – A 155-year-old legend about buried federal gold appears to have caught the attention of the FBI.

Dozens of FBI agents, along with state officials and members of a treasure-hunting group, trekked this week to a site in remote northwestern Pennsylvania where local lore has it that a Civil War gold shipment was lost or hidden during the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg.

The treasure-hunting group Finders Keepers has long insisted it found the gold buried in a state forest at Dents Run, about 135 miles (217 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, but says the state wouldn’t allow it to dig.

The FBI is refusing to say why it was at the site Tuesday, revealing only that it was conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.

Historians have cast doubt on the claim that a shipment of gold was lost on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.

