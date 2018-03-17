Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP/KDKA) — Police in Miami say they believe they have recovered all the bodies of victims in a catastrophic bridge collapse on a busy highway.

Juan J. Sanchez, Miami-Dade police chief, told news media late Saturday night that they had recovered all five bodies of people in vehicles crushed under the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University that collapsed Thursday. A sixth person died at the hospital.

While police believed all victims had been accounted for, they nevertheless said the search and rescue is continuing.

Three victims were found Saturday morning in two vehicles. A third vehicle was pulled from the debris later in the day, but police did not initially say whether they had found human remains inside.

The three victims found Saturday are 57-year-old Oswald Gonzalez, 53-year-old Alberto Arias and 60-year-old Rolando Fraga Hernandez, 60. Police also released the identity of victim Navarro Brown, who died at a hospital shortly after the accident.

The bridge was under construction when it collapsed onto a major highway, killing at least six people.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the bridge failed. Officials reported Friday that an engineer left a voicemail two days before the bridge collapsed saying that some cracks had been found, but no one heard the voicemail until after the collapse.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board said they cannot yet say whether that cracking contributed to the collapse.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)