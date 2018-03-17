Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Tens of thousands of people have watched a moving tribute from a local school to the seventeen victims of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

Students at Highlands High School in Natrona Heights had a “walk-in” on Wednesday, opting to step out of their classrooms and gather in the school’s common area rather than walking out of the school like many students across the country did as part of National School Walkout Day.

During the “walk-in,” members of the school’s Honors Choir sang “You Raise Me Up.”

A video of their performance was posted to the school’s Facebook page, where it’s been viewed more than 88,000 times.

The students also participated in a moment of silence for the lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Another moving performance from a student at Pittsburgh Obama is gaining thousands of views on Facebook.

Students at that school did take their protest outside, where senior Bryce Chisom took a microphone and sang “Greatest Love Of All.”

That video has more than 28,000 views on Facebook.