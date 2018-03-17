Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ireland Funds held their first gala since Dan Rooney’s passing Saturday, honoring Rooney’s service to Ireland.

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, Steelers president Art Rooney II and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell were among those at the event.

“He always had time for everybody, no matter who you were, and spoke to everybody the same way,” Cowher said. “He was a very kind individual, a transparent individual, and a good friend to so many people.”

All around Heinz Field, people talked about his legacy.

“One thing he would want me to make sure I said, that he didn’t do it by himself,” Rooney said. “He always had great partners, great teammates to work on the different things that he did in his life.”

“I would go anywhere to pay tribute to Dan Rooney. He just meant so much to my life,” Goodell said. “It was like speaking to your father. He was supportive, yet instructive of what we need to do.”