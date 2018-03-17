FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Free Food, Little Caesars, Local TV, NCAA Tournament

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Maryland-Baltimore County won in a stunning NCAA tournament victory Friday night, so now everyone wins! Wins free pizza, that is.

Little Caesars announced their “If Crazy Happens” promotion on Thursday, saying if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in the 2018 men’s college basketball tournament on Thursday or Friday, then they would give away free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combos in locations across the country.

Crazy did happen Friday when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County beat Virginia, making NCAA history as the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed.

Little Caesars will make good on their offer on Monday, April 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

More details can be found on Little Caesars’ website: bit.ly/IfCrazyHappens2018

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch