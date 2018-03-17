Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Maryland-Baltimore County won in a stunning NCAA tournament victory Friday night, so now everyone wins! Wins free pizza, that is.

Little Caesars announced their “If Crazy Happens” promotion on Thursday, saying if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in the 2018 men’s college basketball tournament on Thursday or Friday, then they would give away free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combos in locations across the country.

Can a #16 seed hold on to score America a FREE #LittleCaesars #Lunch Combo?!? ?????? Make sure to tune in & find out!! https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/saUsKdryBl — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 15, 2018

Crazy did happen Friday when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County beat Virginia, making NCAA history as the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed.

Little Caesars will make good on their offer on Monday, April 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

More details can be found on Little Caesars’ website: bit.ly/IfCrazyHappens2018