FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:US Navy, USS Colorado

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GROTON, Conn. (AP) – The U.S. Navy’s newest attack submarine has joined the fleet.

uss colorado Navys New Attack Submarine Colorado Joins Fleet

Photo Courtesy: USS Colorado ssn-788 Commissioning Committee Facebook Page

A commissioning ceremony for the USS Colorado was held Saturday at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer says the submarine is a “marvel of technology and innovation.”

Annie Mabus, daughter of former Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, gave the order to bring the ship to life before the crew boarded the vessel.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, says the people of Colorado are remarkably proud.

The 377-foot-long sub weighs about 7,800 tons submerged. It can fight submarines and surface ships, conduct surveillance and deliver Special Operations troops.

Submarine supply businesses nationwide and thousands of shipyard employees in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia built the Colorado, the 15th member of the Virginia class of submarines.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch