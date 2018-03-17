Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GROTON, Conn. (AP) – The U.S. Navy’s newest attack submarine has joined the fleet.

A commissioning ceremony for the USS Colorado was held Saturday at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer says the submarine is a “marvel of technology and innovation.”

Annie Mabus, daughter of former Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, gave the order to bring the ship to life before the crew boarded the vessel.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, says the people of Colorado are remarkably proud.

The 377-foot-long sub weighs about 7,800 tons submerged. It can fight submarines and surface ships, conduct surveillance and deliver Special Operations troops.

Submarine supply businesses nationwide and thousands of shipyard employees in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia built the Colorado, the 15th member of the Virginia class of submarines.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)