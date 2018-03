Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS) – Get ready to shell out even more money to stay at a Walt Disney World resort.

The resort says guests staying overnight will have to pay fees for parking their cars beginning March 21.

Previously, parking had been free for resort guests.

The fee will vary based on the accommodation level. It will range from $13 to $24.

Annual pass and one-day ticket prices went up at Disney World in February.

