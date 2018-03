Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Butler Co. (KDKA) — A suspect is facing a number of charges after attempting to flee officers, Saturday.

Police say they were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Carl Francis Slupe, 23, but Slupe failed to stop.

The suspect then attempted to flee police, traveling at speeds in excess of 90 mph.

After Slupe came to a stop, police discovered he was under the influence of alcohol.

Slupe was charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding, and other summary violations.