ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody in what investigators are calling a homicide in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Erie police said they were called to a home on the city’s east side at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday by a woman.

Police found a 44-year-old man dead in the home. A 44-year-old woman was arrested and was expected to be arraigned.

Police haven’t said how they believe the man died or released the names of either person.

