Lawrence Co. (KDKA) – A Man in Lawrence Co. died Saturday after his truck crashed into an embankment, went airborne, hit a tree, then crashed into a house.

The victim, Jon Eric Campbell, 26, was ejected from the vehicle.

Campbell was pronounced dead on arrival from blunt force trauma and was not wearing a seat belt.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains an open investigation.