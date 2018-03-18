Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A simple meal sent a big message at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s annual fundraiser Sunday.

Every year, the Pittsburgh Food Bank and Just Harvest hold the “Empty Bowls” lunch, where guests are served soup and bread as a reminder of all the people facing hunger in the Pittsburgh area.

The lunch on Sunday marked the 23rd year for the event. Food Bank CEO Lisa Scales said the turnout was their best yet.

“It helps us at the Food Bank because it helps carry out our mission, which is really to make a difference in people’s lives — people who are food insecure,” Scales said, “so that everyone in our community, all of our neighbors, have enough nutritious food to eat.”

Chefs from area restaurants provided the soup, and potters and art students provided handcrafted bowls that guests could take home.

Guests were also able bid on artwork and bowls signed by celebrities.

Scales says the Food Bank expected to raise more than $100,000 from this year’s event.