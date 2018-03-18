Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) — Police used a drone and an off-road utility vehicle to search for a driver who fled from Munhall Police on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Duquesne Police Department, Munhall Police officers stopped a silver Ford pickup truck in the Waterfront around 4 p.m. for a traffic violation.

As an officer approached the driver’s window, the driver took off, travelling south towards Duquesne. Police say the driver drove into a bike lane, then jumped the railroad tracks onto a railroad access road.

The Munhall Police officers were unable to follow the pickup truck because of the height of the railroad tracks.

All railroad traffic was stopped and multiple police departments, including Duquesne Police and West Mifflin Police, were called for assistance.

Police began searching the area, with some officers searching in a UTV. A drone was also used.

The pickup truck was not located, but Munhall Police were able to identify the driver. A warrant is being prepared for his arrest.