HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – The presidents of Marshall and West Virginia universities have placed a friendly wager on their basketball teams’ NCAA Tournament game.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert says on Twitter that if WVU beats Marshall Sunday night, he will donate $100 to the Mon County Habitat for Humanity in Morgantown. If Marshall wins, WVU President Gordon Gee will donate $100 to the Huntington Area Habitat for Humanity.

Just proposed a $100 wager with Gordon Gee and he accepted. When Marshall wins, Gordon will donate $100 to the Huntington Area Habitat for Humanity. If WVU wins, I donate $100 to the Mon County Habitat for Humanity (Morgantown). Go Herd! — President Gilbert (@MarshalluPres) March 17, 2018

WVU and Marshall meet Sunday night in San Diego. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he planned to attend the game.

The governor says he’ll flip a coin with athletic director Mike Hamrick of Marshall and Shane Lyons of WVU to determine which cheering section he’ll sit with during the first and second half.

The winner advances to the regional semifinals Friday in Boston against Villanova.

