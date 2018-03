Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will be back on the silver screen later this month!

Tyler Perry’s new movie “Acrimony” filmed in and around the Pittsburgh area back in October 2016.

The drama, which is rated R, stars Taraji P. Henson as a woman who becomes enraged when she finds out her husband is cheating on her.

The latest trailer shows a quick shot of a dreary Pittsburgh skyline.

“Acrimony” will be released on March 30.