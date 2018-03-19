Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND (KDKA) — Hundreds of rare books worth millions of dollars are still missing from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh almost a year after the theft was discovered.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 314 items were reported missing from the library’s Oliver Room in April 2017 when the contents of the room were being appraised for insurance purposes.

The Oliver Room is home to rare books, atlases and maps.

Before the theft was discovered, visitors needed to make an appointment before stopping in. The room was monitored by security cameras, some materials were locked up, visitors had to place their belongings in lockers, and only a few library staff members had card key access to the room.

The room has been completely closed off to the public since April 3, 2017.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has been investigating the case.

Library spokeswoman Suzanne Thinnes told the Post-Gazette that the theft likely occurred over an extended period of time by an individual or individuals who were familiar with the materials in the Oliver Room. She also said the staff member who was responsible for the collection no longer works at the library.

Michael Vinson, a rare book dealer, told the Post-Gazette the value of the stolen materials “would easily be $5 million.”

A full list of the stolen materials can be found on the Post-Gazette’s website here.