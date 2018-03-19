Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” display at the Heinz History Center is getting some new additions in honor of the show’s 50th anniversary.

A green cardigan sweater and blue shoes worn by Mister Rogers on the show during the 1980s will be displayed at the History Center starting Tuesday, which would have been Fred Rogers’ 90th birthday.

The sweater and shoes join the History Center’s current “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” display, which features the entryway and living room set from the show, King Friday XIII’s Castle, Mr. McFeely’s tricycle and several other props and set pieces.

The History Center’s exhibit is the world’s largest collection of original items from the show.

For more information about the exhibit, visit heinzhistorycenter.org.