PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray practiced again and could play Tuesday in New York against the Islanders.

Murray practiced on Saturday for the first time since suffering a concussion in practice three weeks ago. Murray said he felt good after Saturday’s practice. He was not limited Monday in practice and head coach Mike Sullivan said he’s an option tomorrow night.

“We’ll see how he responds and tomorrow we’ll make a decision,” Sullivan said.

If Murray isn’t able to go, the Pens will go with Tristan Jarry or Casey DeSmith like they have in the last nine games while Murray has been sidelined.

The Pens have back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday. If Murray can’t go on Tuesday in New York, there is a good chance he will be in net on Wednesday at home against Montreal.