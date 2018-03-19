FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Gerrymandering, Pennsylvania, Redistricting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Candidates are submitting petition paperwork ahead of the deadline to get on Pennsylvania’s congressional primary election ballots.

More than 20 candidates had filed by mid-day Monday, according to state elections bureau data. The deadline to submit at least 1,000 voter signatures to get on the May 15 primary ballot is Tuesday.

Interest in running for Congress is high, especially after the state Supreme Court ordered the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 18 U.S. House districts redrawn in a gerrymandering case. The new districts will be in play in this year’s mid-term elections.

There are also six open seats, the highest number in four decades.

Submitting signatures are several state lawmakers, including Democrat Greg Vitali and Republican Rick Saccone. They are seeking to run for open congressional seats in opposite corners of Pennsylvania.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch