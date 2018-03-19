Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – One Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania has matched all six numbers.

The single winning ticket is worth $456.7 million — the eighth-largest pot in the game’s history, officials said in a statement.

The ticket was sold at a Speedway Gas Station at 675 Lancaster Road in Manheim.

The winning numbers for the jackpot Saturday were: 22-57-59-60-66, and Powerball 7.

“The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot worth an estimated $456.7 million; $273.9 million cash value,” Powerball said.

The winner has not come forward yet.

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.

Three other tickets — sold in California, Missouri and Texas — matched all five white balls in the drawing.

The ticket sold in Texas won a $2 million prize because it included a Power Play option, it said.

