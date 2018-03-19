FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Filed Under:Budget, Congress, Donald Trump, Shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congressional leaders and the White House are pressing to strike an accord on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill.

Standing in the way are disputes over immigration, abortion and a massive New York-New Jersey rail project that pits President Donald Trump against his most powerful Democratic adversary, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

An agreement by Monday would pave the way for a House vote on Wednesday. Action is needed by midnight Friday to avert another government shutdown.

The measure carries political and policy victories for both sides. Republicans and Trump are winning a long-sought budget increase for the Pentagon while Democrats obtain funding for infrastructure, the opioid crisis and a wide swath of domestic programs.

Coupled with last year’s tax cut measure, it heralds the return of trillion-dollar budget deficits.

