AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Beaver County, which is affecting thousands of customers.

However, crews are facing a unique challenge due to the location of the break. One official said it’s the worst kind of repair, in the worst possible place.

The 12-inch line broke in a wooded area off of 19th Street in Ambridge. Crews had to dig out a road to reach the break area, which is at the bottom of a ravine.

The Ambridge Water Authority’s plan is to bring heavy equipment down the path to the break, replace the ruptured pipe and then try to bring pressure back to proper levels.

Meanwhile, some 7,000 customers found themselves with dry or low-pressure taps.

“I got up this morning, found my water pressure was low. I went to use the water line and it wasn’t working,” Noreen Kowalski said.

On Sunday, crews were able to put a temporary repair in place. However, it is unclear when the permanent repairs will be completed.

Ambridge’s fire department opened up tankers to provide non-potable water for customers and water buffaloes for drinking purposes.