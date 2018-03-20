WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charges have been filed against several students after a brawl at Allderdice High School.

The fight broke out Monday afternoon, and cell phone video of it was posted to social media.

It reportedly involved about a dozen students.

(Source: Facebook)

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that multiple students are now facing criminal charges in connection with the incident, in addition to school discipline.

A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson tells the PG there were no reported injuries as a result of the fight, which is under investigation.

Last month, a separate fight among six female students in a hallway at Allderdice High School landed a girl’s stepfather in jail for allegedly threatening police.

Officials say Shawn Avant allegedly became combative, pointed his finger in an officer’s face, and even took off his jacket, threatening to fight. At one point, witnesses say he spit on the officer.

A judge later dropped the charges against Avant, who was ordered to do community service instead.

