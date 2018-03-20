Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BALDWIN (KDKA) – The Baldwin Police Department has started a new project, which will help with obtaining surveillance video.

According to police, the Project B-Safe initiative takes advantage of a new application from Ring.

Ring’s devices come with a video function that allows the user to see visitors at their door, packages being delivered, etc.

However, a new application allows police departments to contact Ring customers in the area of a crime in order to obtain video evidence. Through the application, residents will be able to share their video with police.

The Baldwin Police Department is selling Ring devices to the first 50 qualified residents in the borough. The devices normally sell for $199, but police were selling them for $40.

In order to qualify, residents must install the device at their home, have access to Wi-Fi and have a smartphone.

Anyone interested in participating in the program is asked to contact Baldwin Police at bsafe@baldwinborough.org

