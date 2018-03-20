Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) — A woman is on the run after leading police on a chase, and taking them to a location they weren’t expecting.

Star Dawn Rutan has a long criminal rap sheet, and state police say she’s added to it again. Her latest alleged run-in with law enforcement happened at the intersection of High Street and South Hills Terrace in Brownsville, Fayette County.

Rutan apparently didn’t use her turn signal.

“At that time, the trooper trees to pull the vehicle over,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater, of Pennsylvania State Police.

According to court records, after the trooper hit his lights, the 40-year-old Rutan hit the gas on the Chevy pickup she was driving, flying down South Hills Terrace.

“The vehicle failed to stop, going through South Hills Terrace in a residential area,” said Trooper Broadwater.

Police say Rutan then drove her pickup off the road and on to an ATV trail. That’s when the truck got stuck in the mud.

With her truck apparently bogged down in a muddy trail, state police say Rutan decided to bail. They’d had no idea who the woman was as she took off into the woods, but it didn’t take them long to figure it out. They just looked in the cab of the truck.

“Inside the vehicle, the operator left her purse and wallet with her driver’s license and identification in it,” Trooper Broadwater said.

Rutan is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair.

She faces multiple charges, include fleeing, eluding and resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and multiple traffic violations. If you know of her whereabouts, state police would like to hear from you.