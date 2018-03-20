WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A group of people spring into action to save a driver from a burning SUV.

The accident happened in a school parking lot in Westtown Township, Pennsylvania.

Police say a driver crashed into several parked vehicles in a school parking lot.

Bystanders ran over to the burning vehicle, flipped it upright, and pulled the victim to safety.

“Without their assistance, the incident could have ended in a tragic manner,” officers said.

School faculty members from Saints Simon and Jude School also used fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading.

Officers released the surveillance video in hopes that they could identify those individuals who assisted at the scene and thank them for their heroic actions.

