Filed Under:Gerrymandering, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Repulicans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Twelve Republican state legislators in Pennsylvania have signed on to resolutions seeking to impeach four Democratic justices on the state Supreme Court over rulings in the congressional redistricting case.

Four resolutions introduced Tuesday argue the justices acted improperly through rulings that gave lawmakers about three weeks to enact a new district map and then produced a court-drawn map.

The court ruled a 2011 GOP-crafted map was unconstitutionally drawn. The replacement is widely expected to help Democrats as they seek to flip some seats now held by Republicans.

The co-sponsors are among the House’s more conservative Republicans.

No members of the GOP leadership have signed on, and a caucus spokesman says they need to gauge how much support there is to proceed.

The resolutions seek impeachment of justices David Wecht, Debra Todd, Christine Donohue and Kevin Dougherty.

None returned messages seeking comment.

Comments (2)
  1. Richard Graham says:
    March 20, 2018 at 5:17 PM

    Republicans are always such sore losers.

  2. Rick Oskin says:
    March 20, 2018 at 5:46 PM

    pa judiciary is a joke, almost as stupid as congress here!

