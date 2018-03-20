Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ greats are part of a group launching a new football league.

Troy Polamalu and Hines Ward are joining with other former NFL players on the Alliance of American Football League.

There will be eight teams made up of players who were cut from NFL teams.

A 10-week season will start in February and end sometime in April.

Ward will serve as an advisor and Polamalu will help oversee the players’ side of this venture.

“As a former NFL player, I thought I had an impact on the game, but it was only in the locker room, only on the field between the lines. What excites me most about this opportunity is that we have three former players on this stage… but we have players that can have a real influence on the game that we all fell in love with. That is the most exciting thing for me,” said Polamalu.

Eight cities will get teams, which will be announced in the next few months. It’s unclear if Pittsburgh will have a team.

The first game will air on CBS next February.