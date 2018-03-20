FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The San Antonio Fire Department says a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, which injured 1 person.

The victim is believed to be a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast.

The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

