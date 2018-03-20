Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike has announced a ban on certain types of trucks, recreational vehicles and trailers due to the approaching storm.

Officials said vehicles being banned as of 8 p.m. Tuesday are empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, and any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or sport utility vehicles. Also banned as of 8 p.m. Tuesday are all motorcycles and all recreational vehicles.

Turnpike officials said a comprehensive commercial vehicle ban or speed restrictions could be imposed as storm conditions develop.

They urge people to travel at safe speeds for current conditions no matter what the posted speed limit is. They ask motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks and never pass a truck that is actively plowing or spreading salt.

