WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Pennsylvania Turnpike, Severe Weather

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike has announced a ban on certain types of trucks, recreational vehicles and trailers due to the approaching storm.

Officials said vehicles being banned as of 8 p.m. Tuesday are empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, and any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or sport utility vehicles. Also banned as of 8 p.m. Tuesday are all motorcycles and all recreational vehicles.

Turnpike officials said a comprehensive commercial vehicle ban or speed restrictions could be imposed as storm conditions develop.

They urge people to travel at safe speeds for current conditions no matter what the posted speed limit is. They ask motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks and never pass a truck that is actively plowing or spreading salt.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch