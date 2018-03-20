Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in an abandoned home in Wilkinsburg.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the 700 block of Princeton Boulevard.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in the neck and taken to a local hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his condition.

JUST IN…

17 y/o shot in the neck in an abandoned home on Princeton Blvd in Wilkinsburg. Boy taken to a hospital; drugs found in house. — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) March 20, 2018

Allegheny County Police are investigating the shooting.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports that investigators apparently found drugs in the abandoned home.

