WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in an abandoned home in Wilkinsburg.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the 700 block of Princeton Boulevard.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in the neck and taken to a local hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his condition.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the shooting.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports that investigators apparently found drugs in the abandoned home.

