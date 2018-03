Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – Fire crews have been called to a three-story apartment building fire in Vandergrift.

According to emergency dispatchers, the fire broke out in the 100 block of Jefferson Street around 9 a.m.

All of the residents were able to get out safely.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

