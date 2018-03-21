Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — It’s being called the worst pothole-riddled street in the region. Folks in McKees Rocks reached out to Get Marty to get it fixed.

“It’s dangerous. It looks like Mars. I worry about the safety of my children,” says Tim Collins.

Collins and several other families live along Creek Road in McKees Rocks. Recent flooding washed it out. Residents say repeated phone calls to the borough went unanswered.

“I called 100 times in the last three weeks. No one calls me back. Someone needs to get on this,” Collins says.

Collins says letter carriers, emergency vehicles, garbage trucks and school buses can’t drive on the road.

“I’m telling you, it’s a disaster. Its so frustrating,” he says.

KDKA’s Get Marty did reach out to the mayor of McKees Rocks. He sent a truck to put a recycled material along the roadway. But, the truth is, the borough will not have the funding to do a whole lot more.

Creek Road runs along Chartiers Creek.

There is a long-term possibility the Army Corps of Engineers could do something. But, that’s a long term plan.

Meanwhile, folks along Creek Road are pleased they can drive the road with the patch that’s now in place.

“Hey, look, we know there aren’t a lot of folks living out here. We get that. I just want folks to return my calls,” Collins said.

Borough leaders promise to do the best they can.

If you’d like Marty to help you solve your problem, email him at GetMarty@kdka.com.