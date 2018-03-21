Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to cook up some shrimp and grits!

Shrimp and Grits

2 cups dry polenta

5 cups low sodium chicken stock + more to add in at the end of the recipe

2 teaspoons salt (or to taste)

2 cups half-and-half

2 pounds uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

Salt to taste

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

1 lemon, juiced

1 pound andouille sausage, cut into ¼-inch slices

5 slices bacon

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

¼ cup butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

1 ½ cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Directions:

Bring the chicken stock and half and half to a boil in a saucepan; reduce heat to low and add in the polenta, slowly, and simmer until polenta is thickened, 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside and keep warm.

Sprinkle shrimp with salt and cayenne pepper; drizzle with lemon juice. Set aside in a bowl.

Place andouille sausage slices in a large skillet over medium heat; fry sausage until browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove skillet from heat.

Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Retain bacon drippings in skillet. Transfer bacon slices to paper towels, let cool, and crumble.

Cook and stir green, red and yellow bell peppers, onion, and garlic in the bacon drippings until the onion is translucent, about 8 minutes.

Stir shrimp, andouille and bacon to the cooked vegetables in the pot and mix to combine.

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; stir in flour to make a smooth paste. Turn heat to low and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture is medium brown in color, 8 to 10 minutes. Watch carefully, the mixture burns easily.

Pour the butter-flour mixture into the pot with andouille sausage, shrimp, bacon and vegetables. Cook over medium heat and pour in chicken broth and Worcestershire Sauce, cooking and stirring until the sauce thickens and the shrimp become opaque and bright pink, about 8 minutes.

Just before serving, mix sharp Cheddar cheese into grits until melted and grits are creamy and light yellow. Add more low sodium chicken stock to the pot, if necessary, to thin out the grits, as they tend to get thick as they sit. Serve shrimp mixture over cheese grits.

Serves: 8