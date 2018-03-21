Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A representative from every NFL team was at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side for Pitt’s pro day on Wednesday.

Ryan Shazier was one of the scouts for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was getting 20 yard splits when Pitt players were running the 40.

Shazier goes to the Steelers’ training facility every day to work out, and spend time learning the other areas of an NFL operation. He will not play football in 2018, but said he thinks he will play football again at some point.

Jordan Whitehead Impresses At Pitt’s Pro Day

Pitt has a couple players that could get drafted this year. Jordan Whitehead is one of those players. He was clocked at 4.4 and some change in the 40.

Whitehead didn’t run the 40 at the NFL Combine in February, but said he felt good today.

“I felt like I showed some ability,” he said.

Whitehead has talked to a bunch of teams, including the Steelers, but doesn’t really have any idea of where or when he will get drafted.

When asked by KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh about the Steelers, Whitehead said, “I think it’s a chance.”

Whitehead has been all over the board in mock drafts. Some have him going in the second round, while others have him dropping to the seventh. If Whitehead does drop in the draft, it might be because of his off-the-field troubles.

Whitehead was suspended three games this past season for violating a team policy. He isn’t making any excuses about what happen in the past.

“It is going to hurt. It hurts everybody that has off the field issues,” he said.

However, he also said, “I told the coaches everything that happen, and I’m dead serious it’s never going to happen again.”

The NFL Draft is set for April 26-28.