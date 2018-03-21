WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:AHL, NHL, RMU, Robert Morris Colonials, Robert Morris University, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Marlies

By: Josh Taylor, KDKA-TV Sports

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Robert Morris University’s all-time leading scorer in men’s hockey, Brady Ferguson, now has an opportunity to make his mark at the professional level.

Ferguson, a senior forward from Carrollton, Texas, has signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Toronto Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He set the Colonials’ career scoring record with 167 points, including a third-best 66 goals. His 101 assists are also a career record, coming in 152 games played, second-most in program history.

Averaging 1.10 points per game for his career, Ferguson leaves Robert Morris as the NCAA’s active career leading scorer. His 598 faceoff wins and .573 faceoff percentage were also tops in the nation. He was also sixth in the nation this past season with 49 points, which also led the Atlantic Hockey Conference.

Ferguson led the Colonials with 18 goals and 31 assists during the 2017-18 season while serving as an alternate captain, and was chosen to the Atlantic Hockey All-Conference first team. He helped lead Robert Morris to the conference championship game, a 5-1 loss to the Air Force Academy. He was named to the Atlantic Hockey all-tournament team, scoring a hat trick in the semifinal against Mercyhurst.

Besides being a two-time nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the nation’s best college hockey player, Ferguson is also a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, given to the college hockey senior who exemplifies excellence in community, classroom, character and competition.

Ferguson joins a group of more than 60 players to go on to play pro hockey, and has already joined the Marlies in Toronto.

