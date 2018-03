Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – An overnight fire in Castle Shannon has left one person dead.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the fire started just before midnight at the Alvern Gardens apartments on Greenridge Road.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Other residents in the building were evacuated and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

