PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dan Hurley has reportedly turned down an offer from the University of Pittsburgh in order to take the head coaching job at UConn.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, Hurley has signed a six-year deal at UConn.

 

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 11: Head coach Dan Hurley of the Rhode Island Rams looks on against the Davidson Wildcats during the first half in the Championship of the Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The University of Rhode Island reportedly offered Hurley a seven-year extension worth $2 million per year starting in 2019 along with several other incentives.

CBS’ Jon Rothstein previously reported that the University of Pittsburgh offered Hurley a multi-year deal worth at least $3 million per year.

Earlier this month, the university announced it had parted ways with Kevin Stallings after the Panthers completed an 8-24 season that included an 0-19 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

In Stallings’ two seasons at Pitt, the Panthers were just 24-41.

