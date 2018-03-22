Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dan Hurley has reportedly turned down an offer from the University of Pittsburgh in order to take the head coaching job at UConn.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, Hurley has signed a six-year deal at UConn.

BREAKING: Dan Hurley is headed to UConn, multiple sources told ESPN. Chose the Huskies over a more-lucrative offer from Pittsburgh, and also a long-term deal from URI. 6-year deal with UConn. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 22, 2018

The University of Rhode Island reportedly offered Hurley a seven-year extension worth $2 million per year starting in 2019 along with several other incentives.

URI’s offer, per sources, was $2 million per year for 7 years beginning in July of 2019. Also commitment to build a basketball-only practice facility (to be completed within next 2 years), staff salary increases and ability to charter for all away games. Big-time offer by URI. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 22, 2018

CBS’ Jon Rothstein previously reported that the University of Pittsburgh offered Hurley a multi-year deal worth at least $3 million per year.

Pitt has offered Dan Hurley a multi-year deal in excess of $3 million dollars annually to be its next head basketball coach, per multiple sources. UConn and URI still in play. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2018

Earlier this month, the university announced it had parted ways with Kevin Stallings after the Panthers completed an 8-24 season that included an 0-19 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

In Stallings’ two seasons at Pitt, the Panthers were just 24-41.

