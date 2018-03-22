Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The father of a toddler killed in a car crash nearly a year ago is now facing charges along with his brother.

Pittsburgh police say 2-year-old Saryiah Jefferson was in the backseat of a car driven by her uncle when the crash occurred May 18. They say she wasn’t in a car seat or wearing a seat belt, and likely would have survived if she was.

The girl’s uncle, 25-year-old Taylor Jefferson, is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and several other counts. Her father, 23-year-old Tyrek Jefferson, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and related charges.

Authorities say Taylor Jefferson was driving north on Interstate 279 when he stopped his car and put it into reverse, possibly trying to get onto an exit he had driven past. Another car then collided with the vehicle.

